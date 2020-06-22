News

Beaverlodge RCMP execute a search warrant and arrest two individuals

By Laura Briggs
BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – Beaverlodge RCMP have arrested two individuals following a lengthy investigation on June 12, 2020, on property near Valhalla, Alberta.

A search warrant was executed by Beaverlodge RCMP enhanced unit and general duty members with assistance from the Grande Prairie RCMP Police Dog Services and the Western Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit.

The search resulted in the seizure of stolen license plates, stolen cheques, firearms, weapons, controlled substances, and tools.

Teri Tulokas-Hatton, 30, and Thomas Burt, 32, have both been jointly charged with:

  • possession of stolen property of a value under $5000 (x7)
  • Possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl
  • Possession of a firearm without being a holder of a license (x2)
  • Possession of a firearm while knowing he was not the holder of a license.

Teri Tulokas-Hatton has also been charged with additional charges:

  • Possession of a firearm while prohibited (x3)
  • Fail to comply with conditions of release (x8)

Tulokas-Hatton and Burt were remanded and are scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on June 22, 2020.

