Health

Black neighbourhoods in Toronto are hit hardest by COVID-19 — and it’s ‘anchored in racism’: experts

Avatar
By Global News
black-neighbourhoods-in-toronto-are-hit-hardest-by-covid-19-—-and-it’s-‘anchored-in-racism’:-experts

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Nearly 60,000 students across BC return to school as in-class learning reopens

VICTORIA, B.C.- The B.C. Government reopened in-class learning to all students on Monday, June 1, with close to 30...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Firefighter takes a stand against racism

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over the past few days, many have been following the uprise in protests against...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Application process open for Indigenous Youth Rise COVID-19 Support fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Indigenous Youth in Canada aged 13 to 30 years of age are encouraged to...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

There are more Black people living in Toronto neighbourhoods that have the highest number of novel coronavirus infections — indicating that there are health inequities impacting those communities due to anti-Black racism, experts told Global News.

Worse health outcomes for Black people have only been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, and more robust data is needed to fully understand how COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted Black people specifically, they said.

Global News analyzed Toronto demographic data alongside new data about which neighbourhoods in Canada’s most populous city have the most coronavirus cases.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The analysis found a strong association between high coronavirus rates and low income, conditions of work, visible minority status and low levels of education. There was an even stronger association between neighbourhoods with a high number of coronavirus cases and those with a higher population of Black people.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The findings for Toronto mirror similar findings for neighbourhoods in Montreal. Data published by the City of Montreal showed that immigrants, refugees and lower-income people live in the hardest-hit regions.

And these demographic characteristics are not limited to Canada.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article‘Many questions’ after report that WHO praised China to get COVID-19 data: Trudeau
Next articleNearly 60,000 students across BC return to school as in-class learning reopens

More Articles Like This

‘Many questions’ after report that WHO praised China to get COVID-19 data: Trudeau

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there are “many questions” after a report that the World Health Organization praised China ‘s early handling of the...
Read more

Coronavirus: UN’s global appeal to fund emergency aid in Yemen falls $1B short

Health Global News - 0
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A United Nations appeal Tuesday for countries to fund emergency aid in Yemen, where more than five years of...
Read more

Liberals want Province to look a regional reopening plan

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The B.C. Liberals are calling on the Province and Dr. Henry to take a regional approach to reopen the...
Read more

Remote voting amid coronavirus can be done securely: House of Commons Speaker

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted June 2, 2020 2:51 pm Updated June 2, 2020 2:53 pm 0:55Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says Parliament will sit four times per week...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv