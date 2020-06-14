Blueberry Chief alleges misconduct of Councillor who tried to vote him out

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After some Councillors voted to remove Chief Yahey last week, the Chief is now alleging one of those Councillors released confidential information.

Late Saturday night, a letter was shared by the Blueberry River First Nation. It alleges that Councillor Ewaskow disclosed confidential information about a human resources investigation currently underway at the Band office.

The letter was signed by Chief Yahey and Councillor Dominic and Councillor Wayne Yahey. The three people who signed the letter did not attend the emergency meeting organized by Ewaskow on June 10, 2020.

During the meeting, Councillor Ewaskow and two other Councillors presented a petition signed by 200 members of the Blueberry River First Nation. They also voted to remove Yahey as Chief.

In Saturday’s letter, it alleges that Councillor Ewaskow acted contrary to the Blueberry River First Nation Custom Code by convening a chairing the June 10, 2020 meeting.

Chief Yahey has scheduled a Council meeting for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. A member of the Blueberry River First Nation’s legal counsel will chair the meeting to provide legal advice to Council the appropriate next steps.

See the full letter below.