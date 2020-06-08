News

Bluey Day Event has new date

By Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has announced that the 21st Annual Bluey Day fundraising event is rescheduled for Saturday, September 12th.

It will take place at the BC Ambulance Services Building.

There will be limited participants this year due to the health advisories, and the Wigs for Kids Program will not be available.

Started in 1999, more than 700 supporters have shaved their heads and raised more than $1.9 million for the Cancer Diagnostic and Care Fund of the Fort St. John Hospital.

The foundation is inviting individuals, families, friends to register either individually or as a team and “Be Brave and Shave.”

Registration is open until August 8th and you can stay up to date with information at the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s Facebook page.

