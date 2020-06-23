Body of avalanche victim recovered near Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. – The body of an avalanche victim has been recovered near Chetwynd.

On February 2, RCMP received an emergency beacon signal on the east face of the Murray Mountain range between Mount Hunter and Milburn Peak, south of Pine Le Moray Provincial Park, situated southwest of Chetwynd.

It was then reported that 31-year-old Mark Wilson, of Fort St. John, had gone missing after the avalanche.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The snowmobile he was operating was located in the early stages of the search efforts, but Wilson remained missing.

Then on Thursday, June 18, RCMP air support was conducting another flyover in the area where the sled was recovered and saw, what appeared to be an article of clothing in the area.

RCMP were taken to the scene where they recovered Wilson’s body.