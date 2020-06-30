Bold Promotions awarded $10,000 grant

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday, June 29, that local business Bold Promotions will get a $10,000 grant, as part of the Canadian Business Resilience Network Small Business Relief Fund.

Owner of Bold Promotions, Samantha Warren stated, “The impacts of Covid-19 on my business were swift and deep. It broke my heart to lay off my staff, so I switched gears to develop a Bold line of hand sanitizer that has allowed me to bring everyone back to work. This Relief Fund is a huge help in covering the costs of starting this new product line.”

More than 1,100 small businesses across Canada applied for the 62 grants that are available. The recipients of the grants were those that best demonstrated their financial strain, how the business will use their grant to change or innovate, how the change or innovation will help to sustain the business’ recovery and allow it to prosper, and how the grant will support the role each business plays in their own community.

The fund was managed by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and made possible through the generosity of the Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). the funding was designed to help small businesses across Canada stay afloat and help to support their recovery efforts, paying salaries, retrofitting their workplaces, and acquiring technology to adapt their business model. Salesforce also provided grants to small businesses in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and Australia in addition to providing other resources.