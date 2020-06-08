NewsRegional

Boundary Water Station closed to public for construction

By Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Boundary Water Station will be closed to the public starting tomorrow, June 9th, until Thursday, June 11th.

According to the Peace River Regional District, the short closure will allow for the construction to be completed safely.

Once completed, the Regional District says the water station will be able to have double the water storage capacity, which will help to shorten wait times when filling from the bulk fill hose.

The Feye Spring Water Station will remain open as well as the Regional District water stations in Prespatou and Buick Creek.

The Regional District apologizes for any inconvenience the closure may cause.

Further updates can be found by visiting the Peace River Regional District’s website.

