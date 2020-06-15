NewsRegional

Boundary Water Station to be closed this Friday for final commissioning

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

School District 60 to distribute report cards electronically

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has announced on Monday that they will be distributing report cards...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Boundary Water Station to be closed this Friday for final commissioning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District is notifying rural residents of further closures for the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Section of Peace River permanently closed starting today as part of Site C Project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Starting today, June 15, as part of the Site C Project construction, a short...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District is notifying rural residents of further closures for the Boundary Water Station.

According to the Regional District, the Boundary Water Station will be closed to the public on Friday, June 19 for final commissioning and programming by Flowpoint.

The Boundary Water Station was closed previously from June 9 to the 11, for completion of construction in order to have double the water storage capacity, which will help to shorten wait times when filling from the bulk fill hose.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Feye Spring Water Station will remain open as well as the Regional District water stations in Prespatou and Buick Creek.

The Regional District apologizes for any inconvenience the closure may cause.

Further updates can be found by visiting the Peace River Regional District’s website.

Previous articleSection of Peace River permanently closed starting today as part of Site C Project
Next articleSchool District 60 to distribute report cards electronically

More Articles Like This

School District 60 to distribute report cards electronically

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has announced on Monday that they will be distributing report cards electronically. On June 22nd, the School...
Read more

Section of Peace River permanently closed starting today as part of Site C Project

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Starting today, June 15, as part of the Site C Project construction, a short section of the Peace River...
Read more

Air Canada resumes flights to Fort St. John

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Air Canada has started to fly out of Fort St. John to Vancouver. The...
Read more

Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after light crude spills in Abbotsford, B.C.

News Canadian Press - 0
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Trans Mountain says oil is flowing again through its pipeline after as much 190,000 litres of light crude spilled from a pumping facility in Abbotsford, B.C. A...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv