Boundary Water Station to be closed this Friday for final commissioning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District is notifying rural residents of further closures for the Boundary Water Station.

According to the Regional District, the Boundary Water Station will be closed to the public on Friday, June 19 for final commissioning and programming by Flowpoint.

The Boundary Water Station was closed previously from June 9 to the 11, for completion of construction in order to have double the water storage capacity, which will help to shorten wait times when filling from the bulk fill hose.

The Feye Spring Water Station will remain open as well as the Regional District water stations in Prespatou and Buick Creek.

The Regional District apologizes for any inconvenience the closure may cause.

Further updates can be found by visiting the Peace River Regional District’s website.