Brazil president threatens to exit WHO as coronavirus death toll rises

Avatar
By Global News
Global News

President Jair Bolsonaro threatened on Friday to pull Brazil out of the World Health Organization after the UN agency warned governments about the risk of lifting lockdowns before slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A new Brazilian record for daily COVID-19 fatalities pushed Brazil’s death toll past that of Italy late on Thursday, but Bolsonaro continues to argue for quickly lifting state isolation orders, arguing that their economic costs outweigh public health risks.

In an editorial running the length of newspaper Folha de S.Paulo’s front page, the Brazilian daily highlighted that just 100 days had passed since Bolsonaro described the virus now “killing a Brazilian per minute” as “a little flu.”

“While you were reading this, another Brazilian died from the coronavirus,” the newspaper said.

Brazil’s Health Ministry reported late on Thursday that confirmed cases in the country had climbed past 600,000 and 1,437 deaths had been registered within 24 hours.

Coronavirus outbreak: Brazil's COVID-19 death toll surprasses the United States'

Coronavirus outbreak: Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll surprasses the United States’

With more than 34,000 lives lost,

