Brazil seeks to reopen despite reporting over 1,000 coronavirus deaths daily

By Global News
Brazil registered a record number of daily deaths from the novel coronavirus for a second consecutive day, according to Health Ministry data released on Wednesday, even as city and state authorities move aggressively to open commerce back up.

The nation recorded 1,349 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 28,633 additional confirmed cases, the data showed. Brazil has now registered 32,548 deaths and 584,016 total confirmed cases.

Latin America as a whole has emerged as the world’s worst coronavirus hotspot, with nations like Peru, Ecuador, Chile and Panama also grappling with massive caseloads.

Mexico also set a new record of 1,092 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, with cases there blasting past 100,000.

In Brazil, right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the threat of the virus, saying on Tuesday that death was “everyone’s destiny.”

State and local authorities that have supported quarantining measures are loosening restrictions as hunger grows and public finances,

