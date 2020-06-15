Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

British Columbia expands gas-price tracking to additional four communities

Canadian Press
Canadian Press

VICTORIA — Fuel prices will be tracked in four additional communities in B.C. under legislation aimed at providing the public with more information on the price at the pumps.

The provincial government says prices in Powell River, Revelstoke, Port Alberni and Squamish will be published by the B.C. Utilities Commission on a website that collects the data.

Bruce Ralston, the minister of energy, mines and petroleum resources, says the decision to add the cities was based on public feedback.

The government passed legislation last November aimed at providing more transparency in the way gas prices are set.

The independent utilities commission was asked to examine fuel prices in the province as gasoline costs in Metro Vancouver were consistently the highest in Canada, reaching $1.70 per litre and above.

The commission said it couldn’t explain why B.C. drivers were paying as much as 13 cents more per litre for gas.

Ralston said consumers in B.C. pay an extra $490 million a year for gasoline, based on the report’s findings.

“People deserve transparency and fairness when it comes to gasoline prices,” he said in a statement on Monday.

“We will remain diligent as we watch the market and keep the industry accountable.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press

