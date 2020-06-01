NewsRegional

British Columbians to share ideas on Provincial Budget for the first time, virtually

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Grant writing services opened to businesses

The Peace River Regional District amended its grant writing services on May 28, opening it up to...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province to strengthen Federal Commercial Rent Program during COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia announced, on Monday, another step for the B.C. COVID-19 Action Plan. According...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

British Columbians to share ideas on Provincial Budget for the first time, virtually

VICTORIA, B.C. - As British Columbia begins to rebuild from COVID-19, it is time to think about the future...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – As British Columbia begins to rebuild from COVID-19, it is time to think about the future budget of the province, the people, communities, and businesses.

According to the Province, for the first time, British Columbians have the opportunity to share their ideas and priorities for the future of the province, all online.

Consultations will be taking place virtually through video and teleconference on a four-week basis starting June 1 and run until June 24.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The hearings and presenters will be grouped into small panels based on various themes.

In order to participate in the budget consultation, you can complete an online survey or make a written, audio, or video submission.

The deadline to receive all submissions for the budget consultation is June 26, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.

For more information, you can visit www.gov.bc.ca/budgetconsultations.

Previous articleRural training critical for physician retention
Next articleUniversity of Waterloo researchers using social media to predict disease outbreaks

More Articles Like This

Grant writing services opened to businesses

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The Peace River Regional District amended its grant writing services on May 28, opening it up to local businesses throughout the region...
Read more

Province to strengthen Federal Commercial Rent Program during COVID-19 pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia announced, on Monday, another step for the B.C. COVID-19 Action Plan. According to Finance Minister, Carole James,...
Read more

Rural training critical for physician retention

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The North Peace Division of Family Practice was invited before the Peace River Regional District board May 28 to present their findings...
Read more

Brewery, distillery zoning rules passed

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The Peace River Regional District approved zoning amendments May 28 that allow craft breweries and distilleries to be built in light industrial...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv