British Columbians to share ideas on Provincial Budget for the first time, virtually

VICTORIA, B.C. – As British Columbia begins to rebuild from COVID-19, it is time to think about the future budget of the province, the people, communities, and businesses.

According to the Province, for the first time, British Columbians have the opportunity to share their ideas and priorities for the future of the province, all online.

Consultations will be taking place virtually through video and teleconference on a four-week basis starting June 1 and run until June 24.

The hearings and presenters will be grouped into small panels based on various themes.

In order to participate in the budget consultation, you can complete an online survey or make a written, audio, or video submission.

The deadline to receive all submissions for the budget consultation is June 26, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.

For more information, you can visit www.gov.bc.ca/budgetconsultations.