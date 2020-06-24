British Columbians urged to travel with care this summer to help reduce the risk of COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – 14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,849, as announced on Wednesday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

There are currently 162 active cases across the Province, and 2,516 people have since recovered from the virus.

As for cases in hospital, there are currently 14, with seven of those in ICU.

The Province’s COVID-19 death count now sits at 171.

Earlier in the day, Premier John Horgan announced the start of Phase 3 for B.C.’s Restart Plan. The state of emergency had also been extended for an additional two weeks.

Henry says no matter where you go this summer, COVID-19 is still with us and that everyone should keep safe practices in mind.

“No matter where we may be this summer, remember that COVID-19 is still with us. So let’s make sure we travel respectfully, by using our travel manners, planning ahead, being prepared and maintaining safe social interactions.”

Before travelling to other communities, British Columbians are encouraged to do their research to see what safety protocols the community has in place for COVID-19.