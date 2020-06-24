HealthNewsRegional

British Columbians urged to travel with care this summer to help reduce the risk of COVID-19

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
watch:-bc’s-daily-coronavirus-update-with-dr.-bonnie-henry,-march-21
Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

British Columbians urged to travel with care this summer to help reduce the risk of COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – 14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,849,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

PRRD planning for long-term service provision for the residents impacted by Old Fort Road closure

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has provided another update, Wednesday, regarding the Old Fort...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

City announces application process for COVID-19 Business Support Grants

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John and Northern Development Initiative Trust have announced a...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,849, as announced on Wednesday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

There are currently 162 active cases across the Province, and 2,516 people have since recovered from the virus.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for cases in hospital, there are currently 14, with seven of those in ICU.

The Province’s COVID-19 death count now sits at 171.

Earlier in the day, Premier John Horgan announced the start of Phase 3 for B.C.’s Restart Plan. The state of emergency had also been extended for an additional two weeks.

Henry says no matter where you go this summer, COVID-19 is still with us and that everyone should keep safe practices in mind.

“No matter where we may be this summer, remember that COVID-19 is still with us. So let’s make sure we travel respectfully, by using our travel manners, planning ahead, being prepared and maintaining safe social interactions.”

Before travelling to other communities, British Columbians are encouraged to do their research to see what safety protocols the community has in place for COVID-19.

Previous articlePRRD planning for long-term service provision for the residents impacted by Old Fort Road closure

More Articles Like This

PRRD planning for long-term service provision for the residents impacted by Old Fort Road closure

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has provided another update, Wednesday, regarding the Old Fort Landslide. According to the Regional District,...
Read more

City announces application process for COVID-19 Business Support Grants

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John and Northern Development Initiative Trust have announced a COVID-19 Business Support Grant program. Through...
Read more

Frustration and uncertainty felt on how Old Fort Landslide is being handled

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - There is quite a bit of frustration and uncertainty surrounding the situation of the Old Fort Landslide. On Thursday, June...
Read more

Province invests in better pedestrian and cyclist framework for Northern B.C.

News Laura Briggs - 0
HARTLEY BAY, B.C. - The Province announced Wednesday that the Active Transportation Grants program will be helping to rebuild some of British...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv