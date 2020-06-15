NewsRegional

Burn Restrictions lifted for Northeast BC

By Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The Province has lifted a two-and-a-half-month long ban on fire restrictions in Northeast B.C.

The fire restrictions were put in place due to COVID-19, near the end of March, to limit human-caused wildfires and air pollution that may have increased the likelihood of respiratory viral infections. The northeast part of the province was considered to be a high sensitivity smoke zone.

Since B.C. is moving towards Phase 3 of their restart plan, COVID-19 activity in the province has been low; restrictions will not continue; however the situation will be monitored, and the province will be working with partner agencies.

The public is also encouraged to follow Provincial COVID-19 health and safety protocols, like maintaining physical distancing.

The Peace Region has seen 30 to 80 mm of rain over this past weekend, and another 15 to 20mm are expected on Monday with a possible continuation into Tuesday.

