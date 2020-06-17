NewsRegional

Camping to resume gradually at national parks and national historic sites across Canada

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Camping to resume gradually at national parks and national historic sites across Canada

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Government of Canada says camping will resume gradually at a number of national...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

OGC designates 404 sites formerly owned by Ranch Energy as orphans

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission says it has designated 401 wells and three...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

19 new COVID-19 cases reported across BC as of Wednesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – 19 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,775,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Government of Canada says camping will resume gradually at a number of national parks and national historic sites across Canada starting June 22.

According to the Government, the gradual resumption of camping at national parks will help reduce an increase in the transmission of COVID-19.

Initially, for the gradual return, Parks Canada says camping will be available only to visitors with existing reservations.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Then, over the coming weeks, Parks Canada will gradually begin to accept new online reservations for some campgrounds.

Visitors should check the Parks Canada website regularly for updates and information on services available and reservation windows.

Further information, and updates on camping, can be found by visiting the Parks Canada website at pc.gc.ca.

Previous articleOGC designates 404 sites formerly owned by Ranch Energy as orphans

More Articles Like This

OGC designates 404 sites formerly owned by Ranch Energy as orphans

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission says it has designated 401 wells and three facilities, formerly owned by Ranch...
Read more

19 new COVID-19 cases reported across BC as of Wednesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 19 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,775, as released by Health Officials...
Read more

Province seeking input on how the economy recovers following COVID-19

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and Carole James, Minister of Finance, provided an announcement, Wednesday, on how British Columbians can get involved in...
Read more

Enbridge says 800 staff have taken voluntary buyouts offered to cut costs

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. says 800 employees have voluntarily left the company, allowing it to avoid layoffs as it cuts costs to counter impacts from COVID-19...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv