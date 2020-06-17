Camping to resume gradually at national parks and national historic sites across Canada

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Government of Canada says camping will resume gradually at a number of national parks and national historic sites across Canada starting June 22.

According to the Government, the gradual resumption of camping at national parks will help reduce an increase in the transmission of COVID-19.

Initially, for the gradual return, Parks Canada says camping will be available only to visitors with existing reservations.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Then, over the coming weeks, Parks Canada will gradually begin to accept new online reservations for some campgrounds.

Visitors should check the Parks Canada website regularly for updates and information on services available and reservation windows.

Further information, and updates on camping, can be found by visiting the Parks Canada website at pc.gc.ca.