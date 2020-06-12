News

Can we really socialize again? How to do it safely

Avatar
By Global News
can-we-really-socialize-again?-how-to-do-it-safely

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

District of Taylor to hold presentation on final report for Core Services Review

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor is holding a public meeting regarding the community feedback on the Core...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Home Hardware continues to provide community support during COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Home Hardware has been providing support to the community during these...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC’s COVID-19 death count remains at 167, surgery rate returns to almost normal levels

VICTORIA, B.C. – 14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,694,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

It’s summer and the patios are opening across parts of Ontario and elsewhere in Canada as COVID-19 safety measures ease.

This follows stores, campgrounds, daycares, hairdressers, schools and more, depending on where in Canada you live.

But reopening can come with a price: parts of the U.S., for example, are seeing a resurgence in coronavirus cases after local businesses emerged from lockdown.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Here’s how to walk the line between enjoying some of the new services that are available, and keeping yourself and others safe.

1. Decide your risk tolerance

Some places are inherently more risky than others. But what you decide is an acceptable risk might not be what someone else decides.

Story continues below advertisement

“Part of that is an individual decision because risk tolerance is very, very different between individuals,” said Dr. Shelley Deeks, chief health protection officer at Public Health Ontario.

1:57Calgary man who spent 25 days in coma fighting COVID-19 cautions Albertans as restrictions ease

Calgary man who spent 25 days in coma fighting COVID-19 cautions Albertans as restrictions ease

Advertisement

“For COVID-19,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articlePhase 2 Stage 2: What you can do in the London, Ont., region starting June 12

More Articles Like This

Phase 2 Stage 2: What you can do in the London, Ont., region starting June 12

Health Global News - 0
Londoners looking to get out of the house will have a lot more options as most regions in the province move to Stage 2...
Read more

Searches for extremist content spiked after Canada’s coronavirus lockdown: report

Health Global News - 0
Engagement with violent, far-right extremist content online jumped in Canada during lockdowns imposed to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a...
Read more

China sees first locally spread case of novel coronavirus in weeks

Health Global News - 0
China reported the first local transmission of the novel coronavirus in Beijing in weeks on Friday after the capital has been gradually reopening during...
Read more

U.S. coronavirus hotspots reopen despite worries of a second wave

Health Global News - 0
Facing budget shortfalls and double-digit unemployment, governors of U.S. states that are COVID-19 hotspots on Thursday pressed ahead with economic reopenings that have raised...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv