Canada Day Activities continue in Fort St John despite COVID-19

By Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Canada Day activities continue for the City of Fort St. John.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Canada Day activities continue for the City of Fort St. John.

On Monday the Table Top Road Hockey takes place as well as the Canadian Scavenger Hunt. The later will take place until July 2 and involves a word scramble at the Fish Creek Community Forest. Walk around the forest and find the Canadian themed images and unscramble the puzzle sheet. When it’s been completed, send a picture of your scavenger hunt sheet to recreation@fortstjohn.ca for your chance to win prizes.

Activities for Tuesday include Canadian Arts & Crafts as well as Movie in the Parking Lot. Watch the City of Fort St. John Recreation Facebook page for updates and to join local members for a Canadian book reading with Morgan Churchill and Jonathan Pike and Canada Day crafts which include a colouring contest.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Movie in a Parking Lot will take place Tuesday evening with three showings of “The Mask”, 5 pm, 7:30 pm, and 10 pm at the North Peace Arena and Kids Arena Fieldhouse parking lot. This event is free but you must reserve your tickets at energetictickets.ca as vehicle space is limited.

On Wednesday, July 1- Canada Day, there will be a virtual Canada Day Celebration starting at 12pm. It will include a speech from Mayor Ackerman, greetings from dignitaries and First Nation guests, National Anthem performed by Bailey and Leah Mayes, entertainment with local musicians performances as well as a “Welcome to Canada” segment with S.U.C.C.E.S.S and more. The celebration can be watched on the City of Fort St John Facebook and Recreation page, Energetic City Facebook page, Moose FM’s Facebook, and others.

Also on Wednesday evening will be another movie for Movie in a Parking Lot. This time the movie will be Dr. Seuss’ “Horton Hears a Who” and will be played at 4 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

There will be no fireworks happening this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, following physical distance rules set out by the Government. However, the Government of Canada has released another way to see fireworks, by using your phone. At 10 pm local time, or later depending on the sky, you can point your smartphone or tablet to the night sky and a 3-minute 3D fireworks show will be displayed.

More information can be found on the Government of Canada website.

