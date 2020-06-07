Health

Canada now has more than 95,000 coronavirus cases — more than 34K are active

By Global News
New fishing dock installed at Beatton Provincial Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new dock has been installed this week on Charlie Lake.
Liberals call on Provincial NDP Government to halt hunt tags for cows and calves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Government has plans on increasing hunt tags for cows and calves in...
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in BC, no current active cases in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,632,...
Global News

Nearly 700 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Canada on Saturday — all but 41 of them from Ontario and Quebec.

As Canada surged past 95,000 cases of COVID-19, the two most populous provinces continued to account for the vast majority of new cases and deaths reported daily.

Nearly 53,000 people around the country are considered recovered.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Ontario saw 455 new cases — but only 387 of them were new since Friday — while Quebec reported 226 new infections. Quebec has more than 52,000 cases so far, while Ontario has seen more than 30,000.

Quebec has seen nearly 5,000 deaths so far, accounting for almost 64 per cent of the national death toll. Ontario has the second highest number of deaths, at just over 2,400.

2:03Coronavirus outbreak: Protestors want commitment on status for asylum seekers working Quebec COVID-19 frontlines

Out of 70 new deaths reported on Saturday, Ontario and Quebec both reported 35 fatalities each.

