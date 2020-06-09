canada-reports-35-new-coronavirus-deaths-as-cases-top-96,000

Canada reported an additional 527 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including 35 new deaths.
Monday’s daily case count brings Canada’s total number of COVID-19 infections to 96,228. The country’s death toll from the virus now also sits at a total of 7,835.
The newly-reported cases, which were tallied from numbers released by federal and provincial health authorities on Monday, continues to follow a trend of declining daily numbers that have been reported over the last week.
The bulk of Monday’s cases, however, were yet again announced by Ontario and Quebec, despite a drop in daily cases from both provinces.
Ontario, which overtook Quebec for the highest daily reported COVID-19 cases, added a total of 243 new infections on Monday.
Daily reported cases in Quebec reached a new milestone on Monday, as well, with only 198 new cases of the coronavirus — the first time new infections in the province flew below the 200 mark since March 22.