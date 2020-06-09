Health

Canada reports 35 new coronavirus deaths as cases top 96,000

Avatar
By Global News
canada-reports-35-new-coronavirus-deaths-as-cases-top-96,000

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Over 157,000 students across BC return to school for in-class learning

VICTORIA, B.C. - More than 157,000 students from kindergarten to grade 12, representing nearly 30 percent of B.C.'s total...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

City moves forward with borrowing for RCMP detachment; awards first construction contracts

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council approved the borrowing of $22 million and...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

City to improve community trail system this summer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City has awarded a tender to improve and add to the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Canada reported an additional 527 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including 35 new deaths.

Monday’s daily case count brings Canada’s total number of COVID-19 infections to 96,228. The country’s death toll from the virus now also sits at a total of 7,835.

The newly-reported cases, which were tallied from numbers released by federal and provincial health authorities on Monday, continues to follow a trend of declining daily numbers that have been reported over the last week.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The bulk of Monday’s cases, however, were yet again announced by Ontario and Quebec, despite a drop in daily cases from both provinces.

Ontario, which overtook Quebec for the highest daily reported COVID-19 cases, added a total of 243 new infections on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

2:00Coronavirus: Toronto business owners, operators react to delay reopening

Coronavirus: Toronto business owners, operators react to delay reopening

Daily reported cases in Quebec reached a new milestone on Monday, as well, with only 198 new cases of the coronavirus — the first time new infections in the province flew below the 200 mark since March 22.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleOver 157,000 students across BC return to school for in-class learning

More Articles Like This

Resumption of surgeries draining Canada’s blood supply amid coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted June 8, 2020 4:46 pm Updated June 8, 2020 4:49 pm 3:33Health Matters: Canadian Blood Services needs blood donations Health Matters: Canadian Blood...
Read more

Coronavirus: Low-income families least likely to be working from home, StatsCan says

Health Global News - 0
Lower-income Canadian families are the least likely to work in jobs that can be done from home, according to a new report from Statistics...
Read more

B.C. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases in three days, no new deaths

Health Global News - 0
Posted June 8, 2020 5:37 pm Updated June 8, 2020 6:15 pm Health officials on Monday reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. over the...
Read more

Regional Stage 2 reopening described as ‘balanced’ but tourism concerns remain for Middlesex-London

Health Global News - 0
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is among those in the province that will see the additional relaxing of restrictions as part of the province’s...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv