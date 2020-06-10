Health

Canada reports 408 new coronavirus cases, lowest increase since March 22

By Global News
Read more
Global News

Canada reported 408 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the lowest daily increase of infections since late March.

The newly reported cases, which also includes an additional 62 deaths linked to COVID-19, were tallied from both provincial and federal health reports.

Tuesday’s numbers bring the country’s total lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 96,636, including 7,897 deaths.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to Global News’ records on coronavirus spread across Canada, Tuesday’s increase in cases is the lowest since March 22, which had a total of 400 new cases announced that day.

Daily reported infections of the coronavirus in Canada have been following a downward trend since last week.

New cases in Quebec, Canada’s epicentre of the virus, totaled 138 on Tuesday. Both cases and deaths in the province — which number at over 53,000 and 5,000, respectively — account for more than 50 per cent of the country’s totals.

1:58Ontario hospital overcrowding now back to pre-pandemic levels

Ontario hospital overcrowding now back to pre-pandemic levels

The bulk of Tuesday’s new COVID-19 deaths also came from Quebec,

