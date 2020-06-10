canada-reports-408-new-coronavirus-cases,-lowest-increase-since-march-22

Canada reported 408 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the lowest daily increase of infections since late March.

The newly reported cases, which also includes an additional 62 deaths linked to COVID-19, were tallied from both provincial and federal health reports.

Tuesday’s numbers bring the country’s total lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 96,636, including 7,897 deaths.

According to Global News’ records on coronavirus spread across Canada, Tuesday’s increase in cases is the lowest since March 22, which had a total of 400 new cases announced that day.

Daily reported infections of the coronavirus in Canada have been following a downward trend since last week.

New cases in Quebec, Canada’s epicentre of the virus, totaled 138 on Tuesday. Both cases and deaths in the province — which number at over 53,000 and 5,000, respectively — account for more than 50 per cent of the country’s totals.

The bulk of Tuesday’s new COVID-19 deaths also came from Quebec,

