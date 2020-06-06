Canada-U.S. couple ties the knot at B.C.’s border-straddling Peace Arch Park

Few couples will ever forget their wedding day, but for Nick Smith and Leah Bosello, tying the knot was a particularly memorable event.

Smith is an American living in Washington state, and Bosello is a Canadian from Vancouver, B.C.

The couple have been together since they met in Korea five years ago, but have been living a long-distance relationship.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the pair were cut off by an international border and have been separated for three months.

On Saturday, they gathered with a small group of friends to get hitched in Peace Arch Park, which straddles the Canada-U.S. border.

“We’ve been meeting here for the last couple of weeks since the park’s been open, and we just figured why not get married at the place we’ve been meeting and finalize it,” said Smith.

The border has been closed to all but essential travel since March 21.

Since then, couples and families have been meeting on either side of Zero Avenue,

