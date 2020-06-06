Health

Canada-U.S. couple ties the knot at B.C.’s border-straddling Peace Arch Park

Avatar
By Global News
canada-us-couple-ties-the-knot-at-bc.’s-border-straddling-peace-arch-park

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

New fishing dock installed at Beatton Provincial Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new dock has been installed this week on Charlie Lake.
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Liberals call on Provincial NDP Government to halt hunt tags for cows and calves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Government has plans on increasing hunt tags for cows and calves in...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in BC, no current active cases in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,632,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Few couples will ever forget their wedding day, but for Nick Smith and Leah Bosello, tying the knot was a particularly memorable event.

Smith is an American living in Washington state, and Bosello is a Canadian from Vancouver, B.C.

The couple have been together since they met in Korea five years ago, but have been living a long-distance relationship.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the pair were cut off by an international border and have been separated for three months.

On Saturday, they gathered with a small group of friends to get hitched in Peace Arch Park, which straddles the Canada-U.S. border.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve been meeting here for the last couple of weeks since the park’s been open, and we just figured why not get married at the place we’ve been meeting and finalize it,” said Smith.

The border has been closed to all but essential travel since March 21.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Since then, couples and families have been meeting on either side of Zero Avenue,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleNew fishing dock installed at Beatton Provincial Park
Next articleA look at how Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I. plan to emerge from COVID-19 shutdown

More Articles Like This

A look at how Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I. plan to emerge from COVID-19 shutdown

Health Global News - 0
Starting Monday (June 8) , groups of up to 20 people will be permitted in Newfoundland and Labrador, as long as they observe physical...
Read more

More data on coronavirus in trucking industry needed, federal NDP health critic says

Health Global News - 0
The federal NDP health critic says he is greatly concerned that there is no tracking of COVID-19 infections in long-haul truckers who are travelling...
Read more

Ontario reports 455 new coronavirus cases, including 68 impacted by reporting delay

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 455 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 30,202. Of the new...
Read more

Guards, inmates worry about possible violence after coronavirus lockdown

Health Global News - 0
Jennifer Larue just wants her husband to be able to hold their baby. But COVID-19 outbreaks at federal prisons and the subsequent lockdown to prevent...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv