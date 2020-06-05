Health

Canada’s auction of 5G wireless spectrum to telecom firms delayed due to coronavirus

Avatar
By Global News
canada’s-auction-of-5g-wireless-spectrum-to-telecom-firms-delayed-due-to-coronavirus

Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2020 4:41 pm

Updated June 5, 2020 4:45 pm

The federal government is delaying its auction of wireless spectrum that will be critical to the future of fifth-generation network services.

The auction was to take place later this year, but Industry Minister Navdeep Bains says the delay to June 2021 will allow the telecom industry to focus on providing essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wireless carriers use the spectrum to carry voice, video and data across their networks and between smartphones or other devices.

Rogers, Bell, Telus and Canada’s regional wireless companies such as Shaw’s Freedom and Quebecor’s Videotron collectively spend billions of dollars at auction to obtain licences for the spectrum they require.

The 3,500-megahertz band of spectrum will be important because carriers are using it as a building block for their 5G networks.

