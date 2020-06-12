canada’s-coronavirus-cases,-fatalities-continue-to-go-down-as-death-toll-approaches-8,000

Canada recorded 410 new novel coronavirus cases and 34 deaths on Thursday, bringing the death toll closer to 8,000 fatalities.

The latest figures bring the national numbers to more than 97,500 cases and 7,994 deaths. More than 57,000 people have recovered, and more than 2.1 million tests have been conducted.

Ontario reported nearly half of the daily COVID-19 caseload, with 203 cases, and 12 new deaths, bringing the provincial tally to more than 31,000 cases, including nearly 26,000 recoveries and close to 2,500 deaths.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Quebec saw 144 new cases and 24 new deaths. The province now has more than 53,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 5,000 deaths. More than 20,000 people are considered recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

2:30Coronavirus: TTC making masks mandatory for transit riders

Coronavirus: TTC making masks mandatory for transit riders

Alberta reported 40 new cases and zero new deaths, leaving the province with a total of 7,316 cases and 149 deaths.

British Columbia announced 14 new lab-confirmed cases and zero new deaths,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS