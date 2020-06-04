Health

Canada’s daily coronavirus case numbers drop to 675 as death toll surpasses 100

By Global News
Global News

Canada reported an increase of 675 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the country continues its apparent downward trend in new case numbers this week.

The last time the country’s daily increase was in the 600s was on March 25, according to a Global News tally.

The period of time between mid- to late-March marked the beginning of Canada’s COVID-19 outbreak, with thousands of new cases reported daily continuing as the norm in the country from April to May.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The low amount of reported cases followed yet another grim uptick, however, as deaths linked to the virus had clocked in at over the 100 mark today.

A total of 103 new coronavirus deaths were reported on Wednesday, following just 31 and 69 deaths reported on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

3:59George Floyd protests: How to stay safe while demonstrating during the coronavirus pandemic

George Floyd protests: How to stay safe while demonstrating during the coronavirus pandemic

Total cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada now number at 93,074 while today’s deaths bring the country’s toll to 7,498.

 READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

City continues to clarify bylaw on decorations at cemeteries following more upset

