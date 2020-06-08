Health

Canadian death toll reaches 7,800 as Quebec cases, deaths drop sharply

By Global News
Canada’s daily death toll from the novel coronavirus dropped sharply Sunday.

The country added 27 new deaths to its national tally — now standing at 7,800 — with most of them from Ontario.

Quebec has accounted for the majority of deaths and cases for several weeks.

But on Sunday, it had been a full week without a daily caseload exceeding 300. Quebec also announced eight new deaths, while Ontario reported 19 fatalities.

The two provinces collectively still account for the majority of new and overall cases and deaths in Canada. More than 53,000 people have recovered so far, and nearly two million tests have been administered.

Sunday saw the national case tally increase by nearly 650 new cases — 415 from Ontario and 225 from Quebec — for a total of more than 95,600 nationwide.

Ontario’s 415 cases included 223 cases impacted by a reporting delay, meaning there were 192 new cases since Saturday — marking the province’s lowest single-day increase in confirmed cases since March 28.

B.C. and Alberta had no new figures to report.

