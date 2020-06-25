Canadian Government announces more funds for post-secondary students and recent graduates

OTTAWA, ONT. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced Thursday morning support for post-secondary students and recent graduates.



The Prime Minister announced the launch of the Canada Student Service Grant (CSSG) which will help support post-secondary students and recent graduates as they volunteer their time in their communities’ COVID-19 response and work to gain valuable experience at the same time.



The CSSG will help provide volunteers with a one-time payment of $1000 to $5000 based on the number of hours they serve. To find not-for-profits that might be looking for help, a new I Want To Help platform was also launched today with that information.



The Government of Canada is also helping young Canadians find paid work placements and to help get the skills they need to start their careers. Some of these activities include:



Supporting an additional 20,000 job placements for post-secondary students in high demand sectors. A new investment of $186 million in the Student Work Placement Program should help more post-secondary students across the Country get paid work experience in relation to their field of study. This funding is in addition to the $80 million that was announced in April.

creatng 10, 000 new job placements for young people ages 15-30 through the Canada Summer Jobs program. New funding of over $60 million will help to expand the current work placement target from 70,000 to 80,000. This program provides wage subsidies to employers so they can give quality work experience to help develop skills for transition into the labour market.

creating 5000 new internships through Mitacs for college and university students across Canada with small and medium-sized businesses. Over $40 million in funding to help develop these partnerships with new industries, and offer internships to students in more areas of study.

increasing the funding for the Digital Skills for Youth (DS4Y) program to $40 million to help post-secondary graduates gain professional work experience. DS4Y provides wage subsidy opportunities to help connect young people with small and medium-sized businesses and not-for-profits.

creating over 3,500 new job placements and internships through the Youth and Employment and Skills Strategy. Funding $34 million, in addition to the $153 million that was announced back in April, will help to support programs that are helping high-demand sectors such as health, community services, and information technology, and help other sectors to recover.

providing $6.7 million for the Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) program. The partnership-based program refurbishes donated surplus computers and electronic devices and provides them to schools, libraries, not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous communities, and low-income Canadians. CFS+ also offers paid, practical work internships for young people, through which they can work to develop digital skills as well as experience in project management, teamwork, and communications.

creating 5,000 to 10,000 more work-integrated learning opportunities through the Business + Higher Education Roundtable (BHER). BHER ill launch a national challenge for students to develop creative solutions in response to current and future sector needs as defined by the Canadian industry. The national student challenge will help connect Canada’s small and medium-sized businesses with the next generation of talent in Canada.

The CSSG and the I Want to Help platform are part of the nearly $9 billion in support for post-secondary students and recent graduates that were announced by the Government of Canada back in April. Funding for Mitacs, DS4Y, CFS+, and the BHER also fall under this funding.