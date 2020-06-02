canadian-health-officials-urge-george-floyd-protesters-to-stay-safe-amid-covid-19

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted June 2, 2020 6:14 am

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

3:52George Floyd death: Trudeau says more work to be done on anti-Black racism

WATCH: Trudeau says more work to be done on anti-Black racism

As protesters keep up their anti-racism rallies on both sides of the border, top health officials are hoping they don’t forget about the risk of COVID-19.

Canadian health officials are not suggesting people avoid protests, but they are stressing the importance of hand sanitizer and masks.

With physical distance being nearly impossible in some of these settings, rally-goers may have to find other ways to try to keep themselves safe.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Protests have taken place in several Canadian cities in the aftermath of a Black man dying last week in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck.

0:52George Floyd death: Trudeau addresses his own history of racist makeup

Advertisement

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS