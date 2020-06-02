Health

Canadian health officials urge George Floyd protesters to stay safe amid COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
canadian-health-officials-urge-george-floyd-protesters-to-stay-safe-amid-covid-19

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

City of Fort St John working on plans to reopen facilities

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As the Province begins to reopen, following the suspension of services due to the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Active COVID-19 cases continues to drop in BC, 2,207 have now recovered

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 64...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Temporary use permits discussed at PRRD meeting

The Peace River Regional District went over the finer points of temporary use permits on May 28,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted June 2, 2020 6:14 am

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

3:52George Floyd death: Trudeau says more work to be done on anti-Black racism

WATCH: Trudeau says more work to be done on anti-Black racism

As protesters keep up their anti-racism rallies on both sides of the border, top health officials are hoping they don’t forget about the risk of COVID-19.

Canadian health officials are not suggesting people avoid protests, but they are stressing the importance of hand sanitizer and masks.

With physical distance being nearly impossible in some of these settings, rally-goers may have to find other ways to try to keep themselves safe.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Protests have taken place in several Canadian cities in the aftermath of a Black man dying last week in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck.

0:52George Floyd death: Trudeau addresses his own history of racist makeup

Advertisement

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleChina frustrated WHO by delaying coronavirus info, despite public praise: sources

More Articles Like This

China frustrated WHO by delaying coronavirus info, despite public praise: sources

Health Global News - 0
Throughout January, the World Health Organization publicly praised China for what it called a speedy response to the new coronavirus. It repeatedly thanked the...
Read more

No evidence of coronavirus becoming less severe: WHO, experts say

Health Global News - 0
World Health Organization experts and a range of other scientists said on Monday there was no evidence to support an assertion by a high-profile...
Read more

Canada sees lowest daily coronavirus death toll in 2 months with 759 new cases

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus pandemic has claimed 31 more lives across Canada, yet the number represents the lowest daily death toll in two months. Monday also...
Read more

Physical distancing, mask use cuts relative coronavirus risk by at least 80%, study finds

Health Global News - 0
Wearing a face mask and keeping your distance from others can help to cut your relative risk of catching the novel coronavirus by 80...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv