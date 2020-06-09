Health

Canadians fear 2nd wave of COVID-19, increasingly wearing face masks: poll

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Canadians are increasingly wearing protective face masks as they emerge from months of isolating at home to curb the spread of COVID-19, a new poll suggests.

And it suggests that fear of a second wave of infections as bad as or worse than the first wave may behind their increased caution.

Fifty-one per cent of respondents to the Leger and Association for Canadian Studies survey said they have worn masks to go grocery shopping — up eight percentage points in one week.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Forty-five per cent said they’ve worn masks to go to a pharmacy (up seven points), 17 per cent at work (up four points), 14 per cent on public transit (up four points) and 12 per cent to go for walks (up two points).

And 53 per cent — up two points — said masks should be mandatory in public and confined spaces, like shopping malls and public transit.

2:02Coronavirus: Toronto officials focus on preparing for phase two of reopening

Coronavirus: Toronto officials focus on preparing for phase two of reopening

The online poll,

