Category 2 and 3 fires allowed in the Prince George Fire Centre

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Category 2 and 3 fires allowed in the Prince George Fire Centre

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Category 2 and 3 open fires are now allowed in the Prince George Fire Centre.

Since mid-April, these activities have been prohibited provincewide to reduce demands on firefighting resources and to protect the health and safety of the public during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Since the beginning of June, much of the province received significant precipitation, decreasing the risk that fires could escape and require the B.C. Wildfire Service to respond.

Before lighting any fire, it is advised to check with your local governments to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.

Category 2 fires include:  

  • one or two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide
  • stubble or grass burning over an area of less than 0.2 hectares in size 
  • the use of fireworks, including firecrackers
  • burn barrels and burn cages
  • sky lanterns
  • exploding binary targets

Category 3 fires include: 

  • any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide
  • three or more concurrently burning piles each no larger than two metres high by three metres wide
  • the burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares
  • the burning of one or more windrows

Anyone wishing to light a Category 3 open fire must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1-888-797-1717. A burn registration number is not required to light a Category 2 open fire. 

