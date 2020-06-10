News

Chamber of Commerce Virtual Roundtable with Ellis Ross this Thursday

By Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting another virtual round table this Thursday, June 11, with guest Ellis Ross.

This week’s topic will be how the energy sector is dealing with COVID-19.

Ross, who was MLA for Skeena in 2017, is the official opposition critic for LNG and Resource Opportunities and is a member of the Select Standing Committee on Legislative Initiatives.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Ross will also be touching base on the Wet’suwet’en issues as well.

The virtual roundtable will be taking place this Thursday, June 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and everyone is welcome to participate in this free event.

More information on this event can be found by visiting fsjchamber.com.

