Changes to Dawson Creek Transit starting next week

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – BC Transit and the City of Dawson Creek are planning to carry out service changes to the transit system that will be effective starting Monday, June 29 as well as a fare change effective Wednesday, July 1.

The City of Dawson Creek requested a reduction in services and together with BC Transit have developed new map routes, schedules, and a riders guide to assist customers with the service change.

Starting next Monday, June 29 the following changes will be implemented:



discontinuation of route 3 Central

routing adjustments on route 2 Southside

Schedule changes and service hour reductions

discontinuation of Saturday service

Removal and relocation of bus stops

The fare change that is effect next Wednesday, July 1, will introduce the DayPASS-on-Board program to the Dawson Creek Transit System. The DayPASS will offer unlimited use of the transit system for that day. They can be purchased exclusively on the bus for $4.50 or exchanged for two bus tickets. As part of the change, bus drivers will no longer issue transfers.



There will also be an introduction of the Family Travel Program, which will offer any adult customers (19+) with a valid pass, either Monthly, DayPASS or, BC Bus PASS, the option to bring four children (12 and under) on board for free.



This program will help children become comfortable and confident using the transit system, helping to increase transit use in the future.



More details can be found on the BC Transit website.