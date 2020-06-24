News

Chetwynd dog owners suing RCMP over slain dogs

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

CHETWYND, B.C. – In May of 2018, Chetwynd RCMP officers responded to a complaint on a rural property. When the officers arrived, they found three dead goats and two dogs in a pen.

According to an article by CBC News, the owners of the two dogs, Michael and Theresa Kozak, were on vacation in Peru when they were informed RCMP officers had shot and killed their two dogs, Cheveyo and Star, and left their bodies at a dump, after finding them in the goat pen on their neighbours property.

Star, a female rottweiler, was bought in 2009 when she was still a puppy and the Kozaks adopted Cheveyo, a male husky, from a neighbour in 2012.

According to the article by CBC News, The Kozaks are suing not only the officers but, the RCMP Detachment and, both the attorney general of Canada and BC’s Public Safety Minister for damages.

Rebeka Breder, the Kozaks’ lawyer, told CBC News “It is completely unacceptable that the police can simply shoot someone’s dog without a proper investigation, or at the very least, trying to use non-lethal alternatives.”

The Kozaks walked both dogs around their neighbourhood often and the dogs were used to animals on the Kozaks’ property, like goats, turkeys, geese, chickens, and horses.

According to the civil claim, the RCMP showed up at the neighbours property, found the dogs laying in a fenced-in pen with the three dead goats, but there was no evidence to implicate the dogs were the ones to kill said goats.

The claim also states that one of the officers, Const. Viktor Rau had called and spoke with his supervisor, who then directed him to shoot and kill the dogs. The other officer had talked with a conservation officer who had advised them to call animal control as killing the dogs would violate the province’s Livestock Act.

According to CBC News, RCMP has not made a comment on the claim because it is still before the courts and the force has not filed a statement of defense as of Tuesday morning.

For more information you can read the CBC News’ article here.

