Chetwynd RCMP seizes drugs and cash after receiving a report about a stolen car

By Laura Briggs
The Chetwynd RCMP detachment. File photo

Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

CHETWYND, B.C. – Chetwynd RCMP have arrested three adults following a report of a stolen vehicle and a drug seizure.

On Thursday, June 4th, Chetwynd RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle.

RCMP say they arrested three adults in connection to the stolen vehicle, which was found still within the community.

During the arrests, RCMP discovered $23,000 in cash along with various quantities of illicit drugs suspected to be crack cocaine, fentanyl, and GHB.

According to RCMP, the three individuals will be sentenced at a later date.

The Chetwynd RCMP wish to thank the public for their help in providing updates on the location of the stolen vehicle.

