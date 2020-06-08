Chetwynd RCMP seizes drugs and cash after receiving a report about a stolen car

CHETWYND, B.C. – Chetwynd RCMP have arrested three adults following a report of a stolen vehicle and a drug seizure.
On Thursday, June 4th, Chetwynd RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle.
RCMP say they arrested three adults in connection to the stolen vehicle, which was found still within the community.
During the arrests, RCMP discovered $23,000 in cash along with various quantities of illicit drugs suspected to be crack cocaine, fentanyl, and GHB.
According to RCMP, the three individuals will be sentenced at a later date.
The Chetwynd RCMP wish to thank the public for their help in providing updates on the location of the stolen vehicle.