News

Chief Yahey says he’s still Chief of the Blueberry after vote to remove him

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Chief Yahey says he’s still Chief of the Blueberry after vote to remove him

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Chief Marvin Yahey says he is still the Chief of the Blueberry...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 sees modest returns to in-class learning following COVID-19 suspension

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It has now been over a week since B.C. students have returned to part-time...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

12 new COVID-19 related cases confirmed across BC as of Wednesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – 12 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,680,...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Chief Marvin Yahey says he is still the Chief of the Blueberry River First Nation.

In a Facebook post late Wednesday, Chief Yahey says a vote held Wednesday to remove him as the Chief was illegal.

According to Chief Yahey, three Blueberry River First Nation Councillors attempted to remove him from office during Wednesday’s meeting

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The post says, “There was no legal authority for the meeting held today on a mere 24 hours notice, and any vote or decision taken is of no legal force and effect. Our Code was approved by a majority of Blueberry members and sets out a very specific process that must be followed for these kinds of matters.”

According to other media reports, a petition with signatures from over 200 Blueberry residents was presented, asking for the removal of Chief Yahey.

Chief Yahey said in the statement. ” I have not even been provided with a copy of the petition, nor has there been any opportunity to verify the signatures as the Code requires. There is nothing fair or democratic in what the three councillors attempted to do today.”

Chief Yahey says he remains Chief and will continue to serve in that capacity.

See the full post below.

https://www.facebook.com/BlueberryRiverFN/posts/134635521567774

Previous articleOttawa commits to helping Quebec care homes until September

More Articles Like This

School District 60 sees modest returns to in-class learning following COVID-19 suspension

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It has now been over a week since B.C. students have returned to part-time in-class learning, following a two-month...
Read more

12 new COVID-19 related cases confirmed across BC as of Wednesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 12 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,680, as released by Health Officials...
Read more

Province extends COVID-19 State of Emergency until June 23

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has made the decision to extend British Columbia's COVID-19 State of Emergency until June 23. According to Minister of...
Read more

North Peace Fall Fair cancelled, possible alternative event in the works

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2020 edition of the North Peace Fall Fair has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv