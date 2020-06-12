Health

China sees first locally spread case of novel coronavirus in weeks

Global News

China reported the first local transmission of the novel coronavirus in Beijing in weeks on Friday after the capital has been gradually reopening during a sharp decline in new cases.

Six other new cases were Chinese citizens arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No new deaths were reported and just 65 people remain in treatment, while another 104 are in isolation being monitored after having tested positive for the virus while showing no symptoms. One other person was listed as a suspected case after displaying other signs they may be infected.

China has reported 4,634 deaths from COVID-19, a figure that has been static for weeks, among 83,064 total cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese industrial city of Wuhan.

Local authorities said the Beijing case is a 52-year-old man who went to a clinic with an intermittent fever but no other symptoms.

