NewsRegional

City and PRRD sign agreement that will allow construction of the Festival Plaza

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
An artist rendering of the Festival Plaza - The City of Fort St. John

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

City and PRRD sign agreement that will allow construction of the Festival Plaza

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John and the Peace River Regional District...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC could see COVID-19 increase during summer, must continue proper measures to avoid increase

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, provided an update, Tuesday, on British Columbia’s COVID-19 epidemiological modelling. In...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Old Fort Landslide has moved 150-160 metres since Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Ministry of Transportation has provided an update regarding the Old Fort Landslide. According to...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John and the Peace River Regional District have signed an agreement that will allow the City’s new Festival Plaza to be built.

The Festival Plaza will go at the corner of 100 street, and 96 avenue and feature a covered shelter, food truck stalls, a performance space and washrooms. The building is being designed to be used throughout the year for the farmers market, community events and other public events.

The new plaza will span land owned by the City of Fort St. John and the Peace River Regional District. The Regional District has agreed to adjust the property line so the facility can be built to the current design.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“The PRRD Board is pleased to work with its neighbours and member municipalities to support community development that all residents can enjoy, and looks forward to enjoying all the benefits of the Festival Plaza for years to come,” said Chair Brad Sperling, Peace River Regional District.

In 2018, the City held public consultations about the project and solicited design ideas from the community.

Construction was delayed until 2020, as Council had hoped a Federal grant would fund the project. This grant could pay for up to 73% of the costs.

While the City’s grant application is still underway, the City will move forward with construction.

Kalmar Construction of Fort St. John will build the project. Their bid will see it built for $3,272,330.36

The City says construction will start this summer.

Previous articleBC could see COVID-19 increase during summer, must continue proper measures to avoid increase

More Articles Like This

BC could see COVID-19 increase during summer, must continue proper measures to avoid increase

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, provided an update, Tuesday, on British Columbia’s COVID-19 epidemiological modelling. In the breakdown within Northern Health,...
Read more

Old Fort Landslide has moved 150-160 metres since Thursday

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Ministry of Transportation has provided an update regarding the Old Fort Landslide. According to the Ministry, since Thursday, June...
Read more

City awards two tenders from Capital Budget

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City of Fort St. John staff have awarded two contracts for over $1.4 million from the 2020...
Read more

Federal Government to temporarily extend time periods for lay-offs due to COVID-19 Pandemic

News Laura Briggs - 0
GATINEAU, Q.C. - With COVID-19 creating many challenges for Canadian workers and employers, the Government of Canada has ensured that as many...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv