City and PRRD sign agreement that will allow construction of the Festival Plaza

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John and the Peace River Regional District have signed an agreement that will allow the City’s new Festival Plaza to be built.

The Festival Plaza will go at the corner of 100 street, and 96 avenue and feature a covered shelter, food truck stalls, a performance space and washrooms. The building is being designed to be used throughout the year for the farmers market, community events and other public events.

The new plaza will span land owned by the City of Fort St. John and the Peace River Regional District. The Regional District has agreed to adjust the property line so the facility can be built to the current design.

“The PRRD Board is pleased to work with its neighbours and member municipalities to support community development that all residents can enjoy, and looks forward to enjoying all the benefits of the Festival Plaza for years to come,” said Chair Brad Sperling, Peace River Regional District.

In 2018, the City held public consultations about the project and solicited design ideas from the community.

Construction was delayed until 2020, as Council had hoped a Federal grant would fund the project. This grant could pay for up to 73% of the costs.

While the City’s grant application is still underway, the City will move forward with construction.

Kalmar Construction of Fort St. John will build the project. Their bid will see it built for $3,272,330.36

The City says construction will start this summer.