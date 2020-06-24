News

City announces application process for COVID-19 Business Support Grants

By Scott Brooks
City of Fort St. John

Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John and Northern Development Initiative Trust have announced a COVID-19 Business Support Grant program.

Through the newly formed Mayor’s Standing Committee on Community Economic Recovery, grants will be available to local businesses and non-profits to support them in the safe re-opening by providing financial support for the necessary alterations and supplies needed to comply with Provincial orders and WorkSafe BC regulations.

There is up to $40,000 in grants available.

Beginning Thursday, June 25 at 9:00 a.m., businesses with a current City of Fort St. John Business License can apply for a grant up to $500 to assist in re-opening expenses.

To apply for the grant, and for more information, you can visit the City’s website.

