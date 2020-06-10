City awards tender for new Festival Plaza

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John approved a tender to start construction of the new festival plaza.

The festival plaza will be built at the corner of 100 street and 96 avenue where the old Fort St. John Visitor Centre was until it was torn down in 2014.

The festival plaza design was developed with community consultation in 2018. The building will be a glass and steel structure with washrooms and landscape features.

Construction was delayed until 2020, as Council had hoped a Federal grant would fund the project. This grant could pay for up to 73% of the costs.

While the City’s grant application is still underway, the City will move forward with construction.

Kalmar Construction of Fort St. John will build the project. Their bid will see it built for $3,272,330.36.

The City says construction will start this summer.

