News

City awards two tenders from Capital Budget

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
Fort St. John City Hall. Photo by Chris Newton

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

City awards two tenders from Capital Budget

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City of Fort St. John staff have awarded two contracts for over...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Federal Government to temporarily extend time periods for lay-offs due to COVID-19 Pandemic

GATINEAU, Q.C. - With COVID-19 creating many challenges for Canadian workers and employers, the Government of Canada...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Changes to Dawson Creek Transit starting next week

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - BC Transit and the City of Dawson Creek are planning to carry out...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City of Fort St. John staff have awarded two contracts for over $1.4 million from the 2020 Capital budget.

High Lift Pump Station Back-up Power Supply – Part of the Long Term Water Supply Plan that was developed back in 2018, the first stage is the pump, the City originally applied for grants twice but were denied each time. The project was budgeted for $975,000 but the tender came in significantly over budget at $1,240,526.19. The extra funds of $363,526.19 will come from the Water Reserve Fund. Nine bids were received with seven of those bids compliant, Chapman Industries Ltd. was awarded the project.

The 2020-21 Concrete Maintenance – Repair and maintenance of concrete curbs, gutters, and sidewalks in various locations around the city, possible extension of one year. The project was budgeted for $200,500, but the tender came in under budget at $192,408.75. Two bids were received with Northern Legacy Construction Ltd. being awarded the tender.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Funds for all approved tenders come from the 2020 Capital Budget. The Capital budget is funded through grants and the Peace River Agreement with the Province of B.C. Property taxes do not fund capital projects.

Previous articleFederal Government to temporarily extend time periods for lay-offs due to COVID-19 Pandemic

More Articles Like This

Federal Government to temporarily extend time periods for lay-offs due to COVID-19 Pandemic

News Laura Briggs - 0
GATINEAU, Q.C. - With COVID-19 creating many challenges for Canadian workers and employers, the Government of Canada has ensured that as many...
Read more

Changes to Dawson Creek Transit starting next week

News Laura Briggs - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - BC Transit and the City of Dawson Creek are planning to carry out service changes to the transit...
Read more

Province makes first steps to address the rise in insurance costs for strata owners

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia is taking a step to help stratas better moderate the rising cost in insurance.
Read more

Body of avalanche victim recovered near Chetwynd

News Scott Brooks - 0
CHETWYND, B.C. - The body of an avalanche victim has been recovered near Chetwynd. On February 2, RCMP received an emergency beacon signal on the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv