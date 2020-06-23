City awards two tenders from Capital Budget

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City of Fort St. John staff have awarded two contracts for over $1.4 million from the 2020 Capital budget.

High Lift Pump Station Back-up Power Supply – Part of the Long Term Water Supply Plan that was developed back in 2018, the first stage is the pump, the City originally applied for grants twice but were denied each time. The project was budgeted for $975,000 but the tender came in significantly over budget at $1,240,526.19. The extra funds of $363,526.19 will come from the Water Reserve Fund. Nine bids were received with seven of those bids compliant, Chapman Industries Ltd. was awarded the project.

The 2020-21 Concrete Maintenance – Repair and maintenance of concrete curbs, gutters, and sidewalks in various locations around the city, possible extension of one year. The project was budgeted for $200,500, but the tender came in under budget at $192,408.75. Two bids were received with Northern Legacy Construction Ltd. being awarded the tender.

Funds for all approved tenders come from the 2020 Capital Budget. The Capital budget is funded through grants and the Peace River Agreement with the Province of B.C. Property taxes do not fund capital projects.