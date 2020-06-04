News

City continues to clarify bylaw on decorations at cemeteries following more upset

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

City continues to clarify bylaw on decorations at cemeteries following more upset

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - There has been more upset on social media over the bylaw regarding Cemetery Regulation...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across BC on Wednesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 64...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in City of Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting five new cases, as of Wednesday, for COVID-19 in Grande...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There has been more upset on social media over the bylaw regarding Cemetery Regulation and Maintenance, following the removal of decorative ornaments at a gravesite within a City cemetery.

On a Facebook post, posted on Friday, May 29, Laurie Wright said she found the new changes to the City of Fort St. John’s Cemetery Regulation and Maintenance Bylaw “beyond ridiculous”.

Wright said she did her best to ensure the decorations were in compliance with the new guidelines and, despite this, Wright said they were still removed by City Crews.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to General Manager of Community Service, Moira Green, after consulting with the public numerous times, both with regards to the Cemetery Master Plan and the updates to the Cemetery Regulation and Maintenance Bylaw in both 2019 and 2020, Council updated the bylaw to allow for existing non-durable memorials to remain.

Green also says, the updated bylaw added in a minimal memorial option and a flush mount vase to ensure floral ornamentation is easy for family members to view.

If a plot is not in compliance with the bylaw, Green says they post notification of the infraction, and after 60 days, remove and store the ornamentation from the site and remediate it as required.

According to Green, these rules ensure that the City maintains respectful and peaceful cemeteries, so all families can grieve and remember their loved ones in comfort.

Additional information about the cemeteries in Fort St. John can be found on the City’s website.

Previous article22 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., but more outbreaks end at care homes

More Articles Like This

22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across BC on Wednesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 64 and 22 new cases were...
Read more

Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in City of Grande Prairie

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting five new cases, as of Wednesday, for COVID-19 in Grande Prairie. The addition of five new...
Read more

Conservatives say Liberal Government shut out Wet’suwet’en chiefs from Indigenous Affairs parliamentary committee

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Federal Conservatives say the Liberal Government has shut out elected Wet’suwet’en chiefs from the Indigenous Affairs parliamentary committee. According...
Read more

WorkSafeBC investigating work-related death in Dawson Creek

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - WorkSafeBC says it is investigating a work-related death in Dawson Creek. According to Ivy Yuen, of WorkSafeBC, WorkSafeBC was notified on...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv