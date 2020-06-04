City continues to clarify bylaw on decorations at cemeteries following more upset

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There has been more upset on social media over the bylaw regarding Cemetery Regulation and Maintenance, following the removal of decorative ornaments at a gravesite within a City cemetery.

On a Facebook post, posted on Friday, May 29, Laurie Wright said she found the new changes to the City of Fort St. John’s Cemetery Regulation and Maintenance Bylaw “beyond ridiculous”.

Wright said she did her best to ensure the decorations were in compliance with the new guidelines and, despite this, Wright said they were still removed by City Crews.

According to General Manager of Community Service, Moira Green, after consulting with the public numerous times, both with regards to the Cemetery Master Plan and the updates to the Cemetery Regulation and Maintenance Bylaw in both 2019 and 2020, Council updated the bylaw to allow for existing non-durable memorials to remain.

Green also says, the updated bylaw added in a minimal memorial option and a flush mount vase to ensure floral ornamentation is easy for family members to view.

If a plot is not in compliance with the bylaw, Green says they post notification of the infraction, and after 60 days, remove and store the ornamentation from the site and remediate it as required.

According to Green, these rules ensure that the City maintains respectful and peaceful cemeteries, so all families can grieve and remember their loved ones in comfort.

Additional information about the cemeteries in Fort St. John can be found on the City’s website.