City crews working on streets, obey signage and traffic control

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has announced some of their crew will be working on some streets within the City.

The intersection of 96th Avenue and 96th Street will have tests for the traffic lights, and they may be flashing or temporarily working.

Drivers are being urged to use caution and obey all signage and traffic control crews when in the area.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Crews and Contractors will also be working in the following areas, which could impact traffic or pedestrian movements:

92A Street between 87th Avenue and 89th Avenue

101 Street between 105th Avenue and 108th Avenue

96th Street between 06th Avenue and 100th Avenue

Northern Lights Drive and 100th Street

You can keep up to date on what’s happening around the city construction-wise on the City’s website.