News

City fined over $327,500 by WorkSafeBC for employee being exposed to chlorine vapours

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Exterior of the North Peace Leisure Pool. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

City fined over $327,500 by WorkSafeBC for employee being exposed to chlorine vapours

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - WorkSafeBC has fined the City of Fort St. John over $327,500 regarding an incident...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John sees increase in black bear sightings; residents reminded to secure attractants

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Zone of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service received multiple reported sightings...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Taylor Bridge Community Consultation delayed due to COVID

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Public consultation about building a new Taylor Bridge, has been delayed due...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – WorkSafeBC has fined the City of Fort St. John over $327,500 regarding an incident where a worker was potentially exposed to a chemical.

According to WorkSafeBC, they inspected the North Peace Leisure Pool operated by the City in response to an incident where a worker was potentially exposed to chlorine vapours.

WorkSafe says upon inspection, in March, they observed several deficiencies related to workplace procedures for assessing and responding to exposure hazards.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The inspection found the City failed to develop and implement an adequate exposure control plan for chlorine and failed to have an appropriate written emergency response plan in place.

It was also noted the City failed to ensure that respirator fit tests were conducted annually, and that appropriate emergency washing facilities were available where workers may be exposed to harmful materials.

Previous articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Parliament Is An Essential Service And Our Democracy Deserves Better Than This
Next articleMany Canadians will max out on CERB in July. What happens next?

More Articles Like This

Fort St John sees increase in black bear sightings; residents reminded to secure attractants

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Zone of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service received multiple reported sightings of a Black Bear on...
Read more

Taylor Bridge Community Consultation delayed due to COVID

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Public consultation about building a new Taylor Bridge, has been delayed due to COVID-19.
Read more

City purchases new equipment

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City of Fort St. John staff have awarded three equipment contracts for over $610,000 from the 2020...
Read more

Paving projects move forward on 104 street and 91 avenue

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Knappett Industries has been awarded the contract to pave parts of 104 street and 91 avenue in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv