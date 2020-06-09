City fined over $327,500 by WorkSafeBC for employee being exposed to chlorine vapours

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – WorkSafeBC has fined the City of Fort St. John over $327,500 regarding an incident where a worker was potentially exposed to a chemical.

According to WorkSafeBC, they inspected the North Peace Leisure Pool operated by the City in response to an incident where a worker was potentially exposed to chlorine vapours.

WorkSafe says upon inspection, in March, they observed several deficiencies related to workplace procedures for assessing and responding to exposure hazards.

The inspection found the City failed to develop and implement an adequate exposure control plan for chlorine and failed to have an appropriate written emergency response plan in place.

It was also noted the City failed to ensure that respirator fit tests were conducted annually, and that appropriate emergency washing facilities were available where workers may be exposed to harmful materials.