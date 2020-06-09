City moves forward with borrowing for RCMP detachment; awards first construction contracts

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council approved the borrowing of $22 million and the first tenders for the new RCMP detachment.

Residents had until 4:30 p.m. on June 8, to say if they didn’t support the City’s plan to borrow up to $22.7 million for the construction of the new RCMP detachment. As of 4:30 p.m., only 22 residents expressed their opposition to the plan. At least 10 percent of the residents needed to respond in order for the proposal to go to a community referendum.

The new detachment will cost approximately $51.4 to build and equip, with the Province of B.C. paying roughly $22.7 million.

The Province will pay its portion of the construction costs through lease payments over the next 20 years. Since the City would have to pay the Provincial portion upfront, Council decided to borrow the $22.7 million rather than use current capital cash reserves to fund construction costs.

Construction is expected to start this month. In May, Mayor Lori Ackerman joined Moose FM for a discussion about the new RCMP detachment. You can hear the full interview below.

The City also awarded several tenders to get construction started. The first round of bids is worth just over $2.9 million, with $2.02 million being awarded to local contractors.

The City says the first six contracts all came in under budget by just over $1 million.

Below is detailed information about the contracts awarded on Monday.

C-004 Cast in Place Concrete (C-004)

We received a total of six (6) bids for this trade package with the low tender submitted by MJI Contracting. However, MJI construction is not a bonded company and therefore could not provide bonding with the tender submission. Given the value of the contract and its duration, it is recommended that this trade contract have bonding. A local company, Northern Legendary Construction submitted the next lowest bid in the amount of $967,881 excluding GST. They have included the Alternate Price for Bonding in the amount of $10,648 as requested in the tender documents. Unitech has worked with Northern Legendary Construction in the past and has found this company to be a fair, responsive and competent trade contractor. The successful bid is under the estimated Class D/C budget by $609,269. It is therefore recommended to award the Contract C-004 Cast in Place Concrete to Northern Legendary Construction Ltd in the amount of $978,529 (including Bonding) excluding GST.

C-005 Unit Masonry

We received a total of one (1) bid for this tender package submitted by a local company, D.L. Vers-A-Tile Construction Ltd in the amount of $480,000 excluding GST. Council does have the option of rejecting a single bid, however administration does not recommend this as it will be difficult to find another bidder for this trade package. Unitech also received one (1) verbal quote from Hanson Masonry Ltd out of Edmonton Alta in the amount of $465,000 excluding GST, which administration only mention as a comparison of pricing against the D.L. Vers-Aa- Tile bid. Unitech has not worked with D.L Vers-A-Tile before. However, they are a Fort St. John company and this definitely helps when scheduling trades to be on site. It is acknowledged that this bid is over the estimated Class C/D budget by $107,397 excluding GST. Nevertheless, it is therefore recommended that the award of Contract C-005 Unit Masonry goes to D.L. Versatile in the amount of $480,000 excluding GST.

C-006 Structural Steel, Hambro Joist System

Unitech received a total of seven (7) bids for this trade package with the low tender submitted by Northern Legendary in the amount of $449,241 excluding GST. It should be noted that Northern Legendary’s crews will install the structural steel supplied by Arctech Welding and Machining from Fort St. John. Northern Legendary has provided an Alternate Price for Bonding in the amount of $4,939 which we recommend for this trade package due to the contract value. As noted above, Unitech has worked with Northern Legendary in the past and found them to be a fair, responsive and competent trade contractor. Based on the successful bid, the City is under the estimated Class C/D budget by $30,820 excluding GST for this trade package. It is therefore recommended to award Contract C-006 Structural Steel, Hambro Joist System to Northern Legendary Construction Ltd in the amount of $454,180 (including Bonding) excluding GST.

C-007 Traction Elevator

Unitech received one qualifying bid for a Traction Elevator from KONE Inc. in the amount of $375,200 excluding GST and one unsolicited bid for a Hydraulic Elevator from Venture Elevators in the amount of $247,300 excluding GST. The current floor plans are based on traction elevators which do not require machine rooms or oil interceptors whereas the hydraulic elevators require both. In addition, Unitech is uncertain as to what impact on space planning it would have on the building layout if a hydraulic elevator were to be used. The City is under the estimated Class D/C budget by $24,800 excluding GST for the Service and Passenger Elevators. Unitech has worked with KONE Inc. a number of times in the past and found them to be a good dependable trade contractor. It is therefore recommended to award the Contract C-007 to KONE Inc in the amount of $375,200 excluding GST.

C-008 Steel Piles

Unitech received a total of four (4) bids for this trade package with the low tender submitted by Helical Piles Solutions Ltd in the amount of $512,809 excluding GST. Helical Pier Systems (HPS) was purchased last year and renamed as Helical Pile Solutions and is still under the same management group. Unitech has found that HPS was a very professional trade contractor to deal with and do not see any change under the new company. The City is under the estimated Class C/D budget by $187,191 excluding GST for this trade package. We therefore recommend award of Contract C-008 Steel Piles to Helical Pile Solutions Ltd. in the amount of $512,809 excluding GST.

C-009 Site Prep

Unitech received a total of four (4) bids for this trade package with the low tender submitted by A.C.L. Construction Ltd. in the amount of $112,220 excluding GST. The second lowest base bid is from S. Young Enterprises Ltd. in the amount of $125,486 excluding GST. The City is under the estimated Class D/C budget by $287,780 for this trade package, excluding GST.

The balance of the current budget will be used for imported backfill against the perimeter grade beams, onsite prep for the lay-down area, trade parking, site and trade trailer set up etc. not included in this contract. The additional work will be handled with site Purchase Orders based on unit rates submitted which we do not have to accept as it is not in their base contract. Unitech therefore recommends the award of Contract C-009 Site Preparation to A.C.L. Construction Ltd. in the amount of $112,220 excluding GST.