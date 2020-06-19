City of Fort St John releases 2019 list of employee wages over $75,000

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released its 2019 Statement of Financial Information.

The report includes the financial statements for the year ending December 31st, 2019 of City Staff that have a yearly salary of $75,000 or more.

The statements show that Mayor Lori Ackerman earned the highest amount among Council with a remuneration of $90,992.10 and $33,468.04 in total expenses.

The next-highest-paid councillors on the list are Councillors Gord Klassen and Lilia Hansen with $36,748.27.

The total remuneration for Council in 2019 was $308,357.80, with $102,579.00 filed in expenses.

Among City Staff, City Manager, Dianne Hunter, earned the highest salary of $241,223.07, with $7,235.86 in expenses.

In total, the City paid $20.6 million in remuneration and reimbursed $382,063.07 in expenses.

More information on the Statement of Financial Information can be found on the City’s website.