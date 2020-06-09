City of Fort St John to celebrate Canada Day through virtual events

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada Day celebrations will look a bit different this year in Fort St. John.

According to Mayor Lori Ackerman, the City has pulled together a variety of

opportunities for us to celebrate in several virtual ways.

“Traditionally, Canada Day is an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate. Due to constraints on gatherings, this year will be a little different. Our staff have pulled together a variety of opportunities for us to celebrate in several virtual ways. It will be different but I think we will create memories and perhaps start new traditions to last us for years to come.”

On Canada Day, July 1, along with the traditional Canada Day greeting and protocols, the virtual program will see local performances, the National Anthem, and more; before ending the day with a movie in the parking lot.

In addition to a virtual celebration, there will be a week-long celebration, beginning June 25, that features activities such as an outdoor scavenger hunt, and a photo contest.

Additionally, on Saturday, June 27, we will be holding a reverse parade, that we will air during the virtual celebrations on Canada Day.

More details can be found on the City’s website.