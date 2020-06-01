City of Fort St John working on plans to reopen facilities

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As the Province begins to reopen, following the suspension of services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with summer on the way, many residents are wondering when they will begin to see the return of recreational facilities.

Within the City of Fort St. John, according to City Communications Manager Ryan Harvey, they are currently working through plans to ensure the safety of the public and their staff when facilities reopen.

Harvey says, at this time, they do not have any planned dates for reopening, however, they look forward to welcoming residents back to the facilities when it is safe to do so.

In the meantime, Harvey says residents can enjoy the various outdoor amenities, such as parks and trails throughout the City while ensuring they are following the provincial health guidelines.