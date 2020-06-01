News

City of Fort St John working on plans to reopen facilities

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Exterior of the North Peace Leisure Pool. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

City of Fort St John working on plans to reopen facilities

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As the Province begins to reopen, following the suspension of services due to the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Active COVID-19 cases continues to drop in BC, 2,207 have now recovered

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 64...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Temporary use permits discussed at PRRD meeting

The Peace River Regional District went over the finer points of temporary use permits on May 28,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As the Province begins to reopen, following the suspension of services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with summer on the way, many residents are wondering when they will begin to see the return of recreational facilities.

Within the City of Fort St. John, according to City Communications Manager Ryan Harvey, they are currently working through plans to ensure the safety of the public and their staff when facilities reopen.

Harvey says, at this time, they do not have any planned dates for reopening, however, they look forward to welcoming residents back to the facilities when it is safe to do so.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In the meantime, Harvey says residents can enjoy the various outdoor amenities, such as parks and trails throughout the City while ensuring they are following the provincial health guidelines.

Previous articlePhysical distancing, mask use cuts relative coronavirus risk by at least 80%, study finds

More Articles Like This

Active COVID-19 cases continues to drop in BC, 2,207 have now recovered

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 64 and 24 new cases were...
Read more

Temporary use permits discussed at PRRD meeting

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The Peace River Regional District went over the finer points of temporary use permits on May 28, revisiting policy from the past...
Read more

Landfill software upgraded

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The Peace River Regional District will upgrade its landfill tracking software to the tune of $232,276. The software tracks...
Read more

BC SPCA discovers new feline virus at Animal Centre

News Laura Briggs - 0
Vancouver, B.C. - A new feline virus has been discovered after a mysterious and contagious disease outbreak happened last year at the SPCA's Community...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv