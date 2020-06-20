NewsRegional

City of Grande Prairie sees reduction in active cases of COVID-19

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The City of Grande Prairie is seeing a reduction in active COVID-19 cases.

According to the Alberta Health Services, as of Friday, June 19, there is only one active case, with a total of 17 recovered cases.

Exactly a week ago, on Friday, June 12, Alberta Health Services had reported six active and 12 recovered cases.

Across Alberta, 46 cases were added to the active list, bringing the Province’s total of confirmed cases to 7,625.

The Province’s total death count, due to the virus, still remains at 152.

Close to 9,000 Albertans have now been tested for COVID-19.

