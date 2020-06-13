City of Grande Prairie sees two additional COVID-19 cases on Friday

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services announced, Friday, the addition of two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie, bringing the count to six active and 12 recovered cases.

The County of Grande Prairie’s numbers remain unchanged with seven recoveries and zero active cases.

Meanwhile, 30 cases were added across Alberta, with 7,746 tests done.

The total case count for Alberta now stands at 7,346 confirmed cases.

53 people who were diagnosed with the virus are currently in hospital, while six of those are in ICU.