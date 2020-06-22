City opens Playgrounds and Rotary Spray Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has announced that all City playgrounds and the Rotary Spray Park are now available for use.

The Rotary Spray Park will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. daily.

The City also states that crews will be updating the signs soon and issued some helpful tips to ensure you’re enjoying them safely while reducing the risk of transmitting COVID-19:

Ensure physical distance is maintained

Make sure to keep up frequent hand washing

Avoid overcrowding

Stay home if you’re sick

Equipment will not be cleaned or disinfected

For more information on COVID-19 safety and safe use of playground equipment, you can visit the City of Fort St. John’s website.