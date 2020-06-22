News

City opens Playgrounds and Rotary Spray Park

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Ministry of Children and Family Development extends support for the Province

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Ministry of Children and Family Development has announced they're extending interim measures, including...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 18-year-old Tayven Standingribbon. According to...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

City releases Reverse Canada Day Parade routes for Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has released the map for the...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has announced that all City playgrounds and the Rotary Spray Park are now available for use.

The Rotary Spray Park will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. daily.

The City also states that crews will be updating the signs soon and issued some helpful tips to ensure you’re enjoying them safely while reducing the risk of transmitting COVID-19:

  • Ensure physical distance is maintained
  • Make sure to keep up frequent hand washing
  • Avoid overcrowding
  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Equipment will not be cleaned or disinfected
- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

For more information on COVID-19 safety and safe use of playground equipment, you can visit the City of Fort St. John’s website.

Previous articleAlaska Highway closed at the top of South Taylor Hill
Next articleFSJ Mixed Slow Pitch to hold meeting Tuesday, season to start July 6

More Articles Like This

Ministry of Children and Family Development extends support for the Province

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Ministry of Children and Family Development has announced they're extending interim measures, including a new round of funding...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing person

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 18-year-old Tayven Standingribbon. According to RCMP, Standingribbon was last seen...
Read more

City releases Reverse Canada Day Parade routes for Saturday

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has released the map for the reverse parade happening this Saturday,...
Read more

Beaverlodge RCMP execute a search warrant and arrest two individuals

News Laura Briggs - 0
BEAVERLODGE, A.B. - Beaverlodge RCMP have arrested two individuals following a lengthy investigation on June 12, 2020, on property near Valhalla, Alberta.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv