City purchases new equipment

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Fort St. John City Hall.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City of Fort St. John staff have awarded three equipment contracts for over $610,000 from the 2020 Capital budget.

Street Sweeper – The addition of a fourth street sweeper. The project was budgeted at $360,000, but the tender came in slightly over budget at $366,337. The extra funds will come from the Equipment Reserve Fund. Vimar Equipment from Burnaby was the only company to bid on the project.

Crew Trucks – The City Staff approved the purchase of two crew cab pickup trucks for $87,473.06 from Fort Motors. The City has budgeted to replace five vehicles this year. The City maintains and operates 50 fleet vehicles.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Mounted Snow Blower – The City will purchase a third loader mounted snowblower for snow clearing. The equipment was budgeted to cost $180,000, but the low bid came from RPM Tech from Kelowna for $156,272.

Funds for all approved tenders come from the 2020 Capital Budget. The Capital budget is funded through grants and the Peace River Agreement with the Province of B.C. Property taxes do not fund capital projects.

